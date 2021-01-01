 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Chocolope Sundae
Sativa

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Chocolope Sundae

by Narvona

Write a review
Narvona Concentrates Solvent Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Chocolope Sundae

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. CHOCOLOPE SUNDAE Strain Characteristics: Effects are calming and mellow yet energetic and motivational. Treats depression and stress. Tastes like cantaloupe and grapes. Aromas of cold brew coffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and sweetness. Strain Parents – Chocolope x Sundae Driver High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

About this brand

Narvona Logo
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

Chocolope

Chocolope
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Chocolope is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review