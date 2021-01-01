Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Chocolope Sundae
About this product
Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. CHOCOLOPE SUNDAE Strain Characteristics: Effects are calming and mellow yet energetic and motivational. Treats depression and stress. Tastes like cantaloupe and grapes. Aromas of cold brew coffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and sweetness. Strain Parents – Chocolope x Sundae Driver High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract
About this brand
Narvona
About this strain
Chocolope
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Terpinolene
Chocolope is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
