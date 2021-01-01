 Loading…

  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Gas Breath
Indica

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Gas Breath

by Narvona

Narvona Concentrates Solvent Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Gas Breath

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. GAS BREATH Strain Characteristics: Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types. Breeder quoted: "The perfect marriage of two heavy hitting strains." Aroma and tastes include pungent diesel, sour funk, vanilla, and caramel. Strain Parents – Mendo Breath x Glue Sniffer High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

Mendo Breath

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

