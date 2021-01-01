 Loading…

  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Glue Sniffer
Hybrid

by Narvona

About this product

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. GLUE SNIFFER Strain Characteristics: Aromas include potent, diesel fuel and piney earth. Uplifting and calming body high. Tastes of sour funk and vanilla. Treats pain, stress, mood swings, nausea, depression, body aches, and creative blocks. Strain Parents – Gorilla Glue #4 x Greatful Breath High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

About this brand

Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

OG Glue Sniffer is an award-winning hybrid from Matanuska Thunder Seeds. Winning 1st place at the 2016 Anchorage Cannabis Classic for Best Hybrid, OG Glue Sniffer incorporates the generous trichome production and pungent aroma of Gorilla Glue #4 with the OG and Cookie funk of its Grateful Breath father. This loud genetic synthesis infuses the limbs with waves of warm relaxation while stimulating a strong euphoric buzz between the ears.  

