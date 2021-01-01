 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Kitchen Sink
Hybrid

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Kitchen Sink

by Narvona

Write a review
Narvona Concentrates Solvent Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Kitchen Sink

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. KITCHEN SINK A flavorful mixture of our classic strains - Cake Bomb, K'Smorz, and Rozay Breath. High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

About this brand

Narvona Logo
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sundae Driver with GMO Cookies. This evenly-balanced strain produces uplifting effects that leave your mind focused and your body relaxed. Kitchen Sink is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance, as THC levels usually hover around 18%. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Kitchen Sink grows in pointed buds with dark and light green foliage dotted with orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Connarado Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kitchen Sink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review