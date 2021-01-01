 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Biscotti Sundae
Sativa

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Biscotti Sundae

by Narvona

Write a review
Narvona Concentrates Solvent Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Biscotti Sundae

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. LEMON BISCOTTI SUNDAE Strain Characteristics: Has a strong, pungent lemon taste. Aromas include earthy pine and baked goods. Relaxing but also has upbeat effects like euphoria and motivation. Strain Parents – Lemon G x Biscotti Sundae High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

About this brand

Narvona Logo
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

Lemon G

Lemon G
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review