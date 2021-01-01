Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Biscotti Sundae
About this product
Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. LEMON BISCOTTI SUNDAE Strain Characteristics: Has a strong, pungent lemon taste. Aromas include earthy pine and baked goods. Relaxing but also has upbeat effects like euphoria and motivation. Strain Parents – Lemon G x Biscotti Sundae High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract
About this brand
Narvona
About this strain
Lemon G
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.
