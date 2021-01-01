Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Butter
by NarvonaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. LEMON BUTTER Strain Characteristics: Pungent, sweet, and clean aroma. Delivers a thick and juicy burst of frosty, lemon flavor. Has medicinal effects such as enhanced energy flow, pain relief, and deep relaxation. Strain Parents – Peanut Butter Breath x Lemon Puff High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract
About this brand
Narvona
About this strain
Lemon Butter
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.