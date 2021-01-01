 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Butter

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Butter

by Narvona

Write a review
Narvona Concentrates Solvent Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Lemon Butter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. LEMON BUTTER Strain Characteristics: Pungent, sweet, and clean aroma. Delivers a thick and juicy burst of frosty, lemon flavor. Has medicinal effects such as enhanced energy flow, pain relief, and deep relaxation. Strain Parents – Peanut Butter Breath x Lemon Puff High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

About this brand

Narvona Logo
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

Lemon Butter

Lemon Butter
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review