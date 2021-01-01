 Loading…

  Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Mendo Cookies
Hybrid

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Mendo Cookies

by Narvona

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. MENDO COOKIES Strain Characteristics: Great for treating loss of appetite, insomnia, and depression. Aromas include sweet mango, pungent diesel, and skunky earth. Will leave you feeling happy, relaxed, and uplifted with a heavy body high. Strain Parents – Girl Scout Cookie x Mendo Purps High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

