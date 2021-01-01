Creme de Luna Pressed Temple Ball Hash 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
CREME DE LUNA HAS HERITAGE SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN BERRY, WITH A SMALLER COMPONENT OF GENETIC VARIATION SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN SKUNK, HEMP, OG KUSH. THE EFFECTS OF THIS STRAIN ARE ON THE MILDER SIDE AND LARGELY REPORTED AS RELAXING, CUTTING THROUGH STRESS WITHOUT THE CLOUDINESS. UNDOUBTEDLY, THIS STRAIN IS BEST KNOWN FOR ITS INTENSE FRUITY SMELL AND TASTE. RED: Has a greater amount of oil than plant material. Is very sticky and oily, giving a smooth and flavorful smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Blueberry Skunk
Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.
