  5. Creme de Luna Pressed Temple Ball Hash 1g
Indica

Creme de Luna Pressed Temple Ball Hash 1g

by NASHA

Creme de Luna Pressed Temple Ball Hash 1g

About this product

CREME DE LUNA HAS HERITAGE SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN BERRY, WITH A SMALLER COMPONENT OF GENETIC VARIATION SIMILAR TO VARIETIES IN SKUNK, HEMP, OG KUSH. THE EFFECTS OF THIS STRAIN ARE ON THE MILDER SIDE AND LARGELY REPORTED AS RELAXING, CUTTING THROUGH STRESS WITHOUT THE CLOUDINESS. UNDOUBTEDLY, THIS STRAIN IS BEST KNOWN FOR ITS INTENSE FRUITY SMELL AND TASTE. RED: Has a greater amount of oil than plant material. Is very sticky and oily, giving a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this brand

NASHA Logo
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

