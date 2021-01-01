Durban Runt Red Temple Ball Hash
About this product
Sun-grown by Moon Made farms, a female-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt county. Durban Runtz is a cross between Durban Poison and Runtz strains. Durban Poison is a pure Sativa that originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
