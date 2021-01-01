 Loading…

Sativa

Durban Runt Red Temple Ball Hash

by NASHA

NASHA Concentrates Solventless Durban Runt Red Temple Ball Hash

About this product

Sun-grown by Moon Made farms, a female-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt county. Durban Runtz is a cross between Durban Poison and Runtz strains. Durban Poison is a pure Sativa that originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this brand

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

