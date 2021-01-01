 Loading…

Indica

FAT-SO-OG Red Temple Ball Hash 1g

by NASHA

FAT-SO-OG Red Temple Ball Hash 1g

About this product

Cultivated by Emerald Queen farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the redwood curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle kingdom. Fatso OG is a cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG, that comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. It has a sweet and spicy herbal coffee flavor with touches of fruitiness and a pungent aroma. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Fatso

Fatso
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

