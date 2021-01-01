FAT-SO-OG Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
About this product
Cultivated by Emerald Queen farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the redwood curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle kingdom. Fatso OG is a cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG, that comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. It has a sweet and spicy herbal coffee flavor with touches of fruitiness and a pungent aroma. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Fatso
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
