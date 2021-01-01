GMO Temple Ball Hash 1g
About this product
Cultivated at Humboldt Edge Farms Located in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County producing some of the highest quality cannabis. GMO Cookies are also known as Garlic Cookies have risen in popularity for good reason! Heavy yields, a long-lasting effect, and savory terps make GMO Cookies a truly unique standout. A powerful Indica-dominant, GMO has a heavy and pungent petrol smell, thanks in part to its Chemdawg lineage, layered with coffee, fruit, and sweet earthy flavors. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. Nasha takes the Powdered Raw resin and use heat and pressure to bind the crystal heads into a single homogeneous form. Then they add love and care into each hand rolled 1g temple ball. Can be broken up and mixed into joints and bowls or smoked in hash pipes, chillums and healthstones. Smooth smoke, rich flavor and euphoric highs are what to be expected.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
