Grape Soda Rosin 1g
Cultivated indoors. Grape Soda is an Indica-dominant hybrid from Oregon-based growers Taste Budz. A phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda features strong citrus and pine smells and bursts with grape flavor.
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
