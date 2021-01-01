 Loading…
Jah Goo Green Powder Hash

by NASHA

Sun-grown at Full Cup farmstead, an organic, craft cannabis farm in Humboldt county. Jah goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of purple jasmine and goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain. Green: This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

Jah Goo

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Jah Goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of Purple Jasmine and Goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Jah Goo expresses alluring qualities from both its parents, including bright pink hairs, multifaceted foliage, and an abundance of trichomes. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.

