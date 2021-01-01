Jah Goo Green Powder Hash
About this product
Sun-grown at Full Cup farmstead, an organic, craft cannabis farm in Humboldt county. Jah goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of purple jasmine and goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain. Green: This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Jah Goo
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Jah Goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of Purple Jasmine and Goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Jah Goo expresses alluring qualities from both its parents, including bright pink hairs, multifaceted foliage, and an abundance of trichomes. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.
