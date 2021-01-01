 Loading…

Lava Cake Green Powder Hash 1g

Lava Cake | Green Powder Hash | Hybrid | Grape Pie x Thin Mint Cookies  |  1g | Lava Cake is an indica cultivar made by crossing Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies.  This strain packs a relaxing high with a sweet flavor. Aroma is described as earthy grapes, and spicy fruit with a touch of mint. Flavor is just as complex, hitting on notes of grapes and nuts, an overall sweet fruity taste. Lava Cake eases it's users into a state of cerebral euphoria and creativity, while relaxing the body but not into the point of sedation.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.

