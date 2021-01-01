Lava Cake Green Powder Hash 1g
About this product
Lava Cake | Green Powder Hash | Hybrid | Grape Pie x Thin Mint Cookies | 1g | Lava Cake is an indica cultivar made by crossing Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain packs a relaxing high with a sweet flavor. Aroma is described as earthy grapes, and spicy fruit with a touch of mint. Flavor is just as complex, hitting on notes of grapes and nuts, an overall sweet fruity taste. Lava Cake eases it's users into a state of cerebral euphoria and creativity, while relaxing the body but not into the point of sedation.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Lava Cake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
