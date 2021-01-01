Loopy x Strawnana Orange Powder Hash 1g
by NASHAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
DRY-FARMED ON THE BANKS OF THE EEL RIVER AT THE SUNBOLDT-GROWN DRY-FARM IN THE BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAINS OF HUMBOLDT COUNTY. STRAWBERRY BANANA IS AN INDICA-LEANING HYBRID BETWEEN TWO FRUITY STRAINS: BUBBLE GUM AND BANANA KUSH. WITH A UNIVERSALLY APPEALING FLAVOR AND AN EASYGOING, MELLOW HIGH. LOOPY FRUIT IS A HEIRLOOM STRAIN THAT WAS CREATED BY CROSSING BLACKBERRY KUSH X WILLY'S WONDER. BLACKBERRY KUSH IS PRIMARILY INDICA AND IS A MIX OF AFGHANI AND BLACKBERRY STRAINS. IT HAS A STRONG JET-FUEL SCENT AND FLAVOR TAPERED BY DELICIOUS SWEET BERRIES. WILLY’S WONDER, OR WILLIAM’S WONDER TO THE MORE FORMAL, IS INDICA-DOMINANT WITH AFGHANI GENETICS, WILLY’S STRAIN’S AROMA IS AN EQUALLY DIVERSE MIX OF TROPICAL FRUIT AND CITRUS THAT ALSO COMES THROUGH IN ITS SWEET AND SOUR TASTE. Together they create a smell of warm blackberry pie and acacia flowers with the taste of a cereal-like smoke. Orange: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Loopy Fruit
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Bred by Sunboldt Grown out of Humboldt County, Loopy Fruit is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Blackberry Kush. Buds produce a scent of acacia flowers, while the inhale comes with a flavorful smoke that carries heavy notes of blackberries. Consumers expect to feel a mild body high complete with a reflective mood boost when smoking Loopy Fruit.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.