  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  Loopy x Strawnana Orange Powder Hash 1g
Hybrid

Loopy x Strawnana Orange Powder Hash 1g

by NASHA

NASHA Concentrates Solventless Loopy x Strawnana Orange Powder Hash 1g

About this product

DRY-FARMED ON THE BANKS OF THE EEL RIVER AT THE SUNBOLDT-GROWN DRY-FARM IN THE BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAINS OF HUMBOLDT COUNTY. STRAWBERRY BANANA IS AN INDICA-LEANING HYBRID BETWEEN TWO FRUITY STRAINS: BUBBLE GUM AND BANANA KUSH. WITH A UNIVERSALLY APPEALING FLAVOR AND AN EASYGOING, MELLOW HIGH. LOOPY FRUIT IS A HEIRLOOM STRAIN THAT WAS CREATED BY CROSSING BLACKBERRY KUSH X WILLY'S WONDER. BLACKBERRY KUSH IS PRIMARILY INDICA AND IS A MIX OF AFGHANI AND BLACKBERRY STRAINS. IT HAS A STRONG JET-FUEL SCENT AND FLAVOR TAPERED BY DELICIOUS SWEET BERRIES. WILLY’S WONDER, OR WILLIAM’S WONDER TO THE MORE FORMAL, IS INDICA-DOMINANT WITH AFGHANI GENETICS, WILLY’S STRAIN’S AROMA IS AN EQUALLY DIVERSE MIX OF TROPICAL FRUIT AND CITRUS THAT ALSO COMES THROUGH IN ITS SWEET AND SOUR TASTE. Together they create a smell of warm blackberry pie and acacia flowers with the taste of a cereal-like smoke. Orange: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.

About this brand

NASHA Logo
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Loopy Fruit

Loopy Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Sunboldt Grown out of Humboldt County, Loopy Fruit is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Blackberry Kush. Buds produce a scent of acacia flowers, while the inhale comes with a flavorful smoke that carries heavy notes of blackberries. Consumers expect to feel a mild body high complete with a reflective mood boost when smoking Loopy Fruit.

