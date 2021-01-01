Loopy x Strawnana Rosin 1g
by NASHAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Rosin is the extra virgin olive oil equivalent of the Cannabis World. At Nasha we cold-press high-quality hash through a filter using pressure and heat allowing the smooth dabbable oil to be released. We then collect and portion the rosin into beautiful coins for your dabbing pleasure.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Loopy Fruit
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Bred by Sunboldt Grown out of Humboldt County, Loopy Fruit is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Blackberry Kush. Buds produce a scent of acacia flowers, while the inhale comes with a flavorful smoke that carries heavy notes of blackberries. Consumers expect to feel a mild body high complete with a reflective mood boost when smoking Loopy Fruit.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.