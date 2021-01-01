Modified Grapes Hash 1g
by NASHAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Green: This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Modified Grapes
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.