Mothers Milk Red Temple Ball 1g
by NASHAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Mother's Milk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.