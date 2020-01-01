 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Royal NASHA

Royal NASHA

by NASHA

Write a review
NASHA Concentrates Solventless Royal NASHA

$60.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

AK-47 X Hash-plant which expresses a deep citrus and earthy aroma. Melts 9/10 on a nail. Clear of pesticides and passed microbial. Tested by SC Labs (72.38% THC, 4.45% terpenes)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

NASHA Logo
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”