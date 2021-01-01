Submerge 1g. Infused Preroll - Wedding Cake+Grape Sundae
About this product
Made with Wedding Cake flower cultivated by Grouse Valley farm and Grape Sundae hash cultivated Indoors. Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent Indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Grape Sundae is a cross between Sundae Driver and Grape Ape. Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor. Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly Indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. OUR PROPRIETARY BLEND OF FLOWER AND IN-HOUSE PRODUCED COLD WATER HASH, DELIVERS THE HIGHEST AMOUNT OF MELT HASH IN EACH PREROLL POSSIBLE, TO ENSURE A POWERFUL AND SMOOTH SMOKE.
About this brand
NASHA
