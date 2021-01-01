 Loading…

Submerge 1g. Infused Preroll - Wedding Cake+Grape Sundae

by NASHA

NASHA Cannabis Pre-rolls Submerge 1g. Infused Preroll - Wedding Cake+Grape Sundae

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Made with Wedding Cake flower cultivated by Grouse Valley farm and Grape Sundae hash cultivated Indoors. Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent Indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Grape Sundae is a cross between Sundae Driver and Grape Ape. Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor. Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly Indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. OUR PROPRIETARY BLEND OF FLOWER AND IN-HOUSE PRODUCED COLD WATER HASH, DELIVERS THE HIGHEST AMOUNT OF MELT HASH IN EACH PREROLL POSSIBLE, TO ENSURE A POWERFUL AND SMOOTH SMOKE.

About this brand

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

