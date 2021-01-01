Submerge Hash Infused Preroll 1g. - Slurricane flower+hash
by NASHA
About this product
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt's lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke. Light up a Nasha "Submerge" infused pre-roll. To inspire bliss, contemplation, rest, and relaxation.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Slurricane
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
