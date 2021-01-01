Wedding Krashers Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
About this product
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, SIt is a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
