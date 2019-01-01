 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Dark Chocolate Espresso Wake n Bake Malt Balls 100mg 10-pack

Dark Chocolate Espresso Wake n Bake Malt Balls 100mg 10-pack

by Nasty Jack's Candy Company

Write a review
Nasty Jack's Candy Company Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Espresso Wake n Bake Malt Balls 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Dark Chocolate Espresso Wake n Bake Malt Balls 100mg 10-pack by Nasty Jack's Candy Company

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nasty Jack's Candy Company Logo
We only use the best distillate on the market for our balls. 90% or better THC is our benchmark. We use the strongest distillate available on the market. Combine that with years of candy manufacturing experience, and what a product we have.