Dark Chocolate Espresso Wake n Bake Malt Balls 100mg 10-pack
by Nasty Jack's Candy CompanyWrite a review
About this product
Dark Chocolate Espresso Wake n Bake Malt Balls 100mg 10-pack by Nasty Jack's Candy Company
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Nasty Jack's Candy Company
We only use the best distillate on the market for our balls. 90% or better THC is our benchmark. We use the strongest distillate available on the market. Combine that with years of candy manufacturing experience, and what a product we have.