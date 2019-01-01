 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. California Cannabis Business Conference

California Cannabis Business Conference

by National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

About this product

The only industry association trade show preparing California cannabis businesses for success in the largest adult-use market in the world, the California Cannabis Business Conference unifies the Golden State and brings together seasoned industry leaders to convene on best business practices and operations.

About this brand

National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Logo
NCIA is the only national trade association advancing the interests of the legitimate and responsible cannabis industry. Our industry supports tens of thousands of jobs, tens of millions in tax revenue, and billions in economic activity in the United States. NCIA is leading the unified and coordinated campaign to ensure this emerging sector is treated fairly under federal law.