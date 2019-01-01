 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CANNABIS BUDTENDER CERTIFICATION (CCBT)

CANNABIS BUDTENDER CERTIFICATION (CCBT)

by National Career Certification Board

The Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a budtender or dispensary worker in the cannabis industry. The Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a Cannabis Professional. Attaining national certification communicates to clients that individuals are committed to providing the highest level of standards in the Cannabis profession. A Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) is a mix of pharmacist, bartender, confidant and hall monitor. The budtender is the face of the marijuana industry. From behind the dispensary counter, budtenders check IDs and prescription cards, track all cannabis sales and assist customers in understanding the products and how to best use them.

About this brand

The National Career Certification Board (NCCB) provides third party certification for the Cannabis industry. NCCB certification assists professionals in demonstrating their knowledge, skills, and professionalism.