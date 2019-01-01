 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. CANNABIS DISPENSARY MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION (CCDM)

CANNABIS DISPENSARY MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION (CCDM)

by National Career Certification Board

Write a review
National Career Certification Board Other Miscellaneous CANNABIS DISPENSARY MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION (CCDM)

$175.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Certified Cannabis Dispensary Management (CCDM) certification exam prepares individuals for a career in the management of a cannabis dispensary. Managing a marijuana dispensary is similar to managing any other retail store: manage the staff, track inventory, and cultivate a clean, professional atmosphere, but the highly regulated nature of the product makes it a bit more complicated. The manager must make sure all employees are compliant with state laws, that everyone entering the store is 21 or older or, if it's not a recreational store, that all customers have proper medical credentials. Marijuana dispensaries represent a huge portion of the cannabis industry. National Career Certification Board’s (NCCB) Certified Cannabis Dispensary Management (CCDM) designation encourages the professional development of cannabis dispensary management through voluntary participation. The Certified Cannabis Dispensary Management (CCDM) designation raises the level standards in the industry and will give you an edge over your competition. Nationally certified cannabis dispensary managers are typically paid higher than others in the field who do not possess nationally recognized credentials.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

National Career Certification Board Logo
The National Career Certification Board (NCCB) provides third party certification for the Cannabis industry. NCCB certification assists professionals in demonstrating their knowledge, skills, and professionalism.