 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. CANNABIS HORTICULTURE SPECIALIST CERTIFICATION (CCHS)

CANNABIS HORTICULTURE SPECIALIST CERTIFICATION (CCHS)

by National Career Certification Board

Write a review
National Career Certification Board Other Miscellaneous CANNABIS HORTICULTURE SPECIALIST CERTIFICATION (CCHS)

$175.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Certified Cannabis Horticulture Specialist (CCHS) certification exam prepares individuals for a career in the cannabis horticulture industry. The Certified Cannabis Horticulture Specialist (CCHS) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a Cannabis Professional. Attaining national certification communicates to clients that individuals are committed to providing the highest level of standards in the Cannabis profession. A Certified Cannabis Horticulture Specialist (CCHS) manages grow operations from planting and cloning to crop nutrition, pest management, grow-house technology, and staffing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

National Career Certification Board Logo
The National Career Certification Board (NCCB) provides third party certification for the Cannabis industry. NCCB certification assists professionals in demonstrating their knowledge, skills, and professionalism.