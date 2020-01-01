 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Strawberry Cake Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack

Strawberry Cake Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack

by Native Herb (C&D Farms)

Native Herb (C&D Farms) Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Cake Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

Formerly known as Strawberry Cheesecake, this strain was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Strawberry Cake comes with a classic Cheese taste and aroma that is accompanied by a delicious sweetness. The high can be heavy and hard, making this strain a great option for those looking for something tasty and potent.

About this brand

Native Herb (C&D Farms) Logo