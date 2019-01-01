 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Northern Lights

by Native Roots

Native Roots Cannabis Flower Northern Lights

About this product

Northern Lights is an award winning Indica strain. This strain has become famous by name and is well received by growers, medical patients, and recreational consumers and may be one of the most popular Indica strains of all time. Known by many as a two hit and quit strain, Northern Lights slams the body into a wonderfully numbing, lazy mode. The desire to sit on the couch and listen to the call of munchies may be overwhelming to novice users even in lower doses.

