Purple Alien OG has tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain. Our strain offers a relatively high 20.49 % AVG THC potency compared to most other Purple Alien OG strains. Earthy berry, sweet grape, and just a kick of citrus at the end make up this tasty strain, allowing you to feel as if you’re enjoying a fruit bowl from a far-off land. Buds are fluffy with a ton of purple coloration seen in the pistils, trichomes, and resin.