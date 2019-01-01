 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Alien OG 1g

by Native Roots

Purple Alien OG 1g

About this product

Purple Alien OG has tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain. Our strain offers a relatively high 20.49 % AVG THC potency compared to most other Purple Alien OG strains. Earthy berry, sweet grape, and just a kick of citrus at the end make up this tasty strain, allowing you to feel as if you’re enjoying a fruit bowl from a far-off land. Buds are fluffy with a ton of purple coloration seen in the pistils, trichomes, and resin.

About this brand

