 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Amnesia Mammoth Pre-Roll 2g | MED

Sour Amnesia Mammoth Pre-Roll 2g | MED

by Native Roots

Write a review
Native Roots Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Amnesia Mammoth Pre-Roll 2g | MED

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Amnesia

Sour Amnesia

HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.

About this brand

Native Roots Logo