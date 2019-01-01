About this product
Jew Gold x Lemon Skunk An Indica Dominant strain with over the top citrus flavors and a powerful Kush background, leaving you uplifted yet relaxed.
Golden Lemon
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.