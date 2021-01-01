GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 each
$35.00
Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charms tastes like bright, tangy fruit. Growers say this strain is coated in sugary resin. Lucky Charms is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 9 weeks.
