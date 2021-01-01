GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 each
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
Be the first to review this product.