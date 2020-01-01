Organic Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Neuro Support Infused Local Raw Honey
CBD Neuro Support Organic Blue berry extract, Bacopa, Schisadra berry, Gotu Kola, Fruiting Body Lion's Mane Mushroom & Organic Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Distillate Infused in Local Raw Honey. This infusion targets brain health and functions. The Hemp itself has neuro supporting and neuro plasticity properties plus the herbal blend super charges this honey. Our Infused Honey is an Organic Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Distillate. Serving size is 1 tsp containing 12.2 mg. Adjust intake as needed. Average dose is between 10 -15mg. Anything over 25 is considered a sedative. Full Spectrum CBD Distillate is a concentrated form of CBD that also contains flavonoids, terpenes and other cannabinoids. These compounds work synergistically to produce a more potent and longer-lasting effect than a single compound isolate can achieve on its own. 2019 FARM BILL COMPLIANT This is not a marijuana product. Naturacentric exclusively uses legal, hemp-derived CBD with a content of 0.3% THC or less. This statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
