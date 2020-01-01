Organic Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Infused Local Raw Honey
Organic Full Spectrum Distillate Hemp Infused Local Raw Honey Our Infused Honey is an Organic Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Distillate. 260 mg per 3.75 oz jar. 420 mg per 6 oz jar. 840 mg per 12 oz jar. Serving size is 1 tsp containing 12.2 mg. Adjust intake as needed. Average dose is between 10 -20mg. Anything over 25 is considered a sedative. First time with CBD start with 1/2 a teaspoon then adjust as needed. Full Spectrum CBD Distillate is a concentrated form of CBD that also contains flavonoids, terpenes and other cannabinoids. These compounds work synergistically to produce a more potent and longer-lasting effect than a single compound isolate can achieve on its own. 2019 FARM BILL COMPLIANT This is not a marijuana product. Naturacentric exclusively uses legal, hemp-derived CBD with a content of 0.3% THC or less. This statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
