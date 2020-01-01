 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Organic Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Infused Local Raw Honey

by Naturacentric

Naturacentric Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Organic Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Infused Local Raw Honey

About this product

Organic Full Spectrum Distillate Hemp Infused Local Raw Honey Our Infused Honey is an Organic Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Distillate. 260 mg per 3.75 oz jar. 420 mg per 6 oz jar. 840 mg per 12 oz jar. Serving size is 1 tsp containing 12.2 mg. Adjust intake as needed. Average dose is between 10 -20mg. Anything over 25 is considered a sedative. First time with CBD start with 1/2 a teaspoon then adjust as needed. Full Spectrum CBD Distillate is a concentrated form of CBD that also contains flavonoids, terpenes and other cannabinoids. These compounds work synergistically to produce a more potent and longer-lasting effect than a single compound isolate can achieve on its own. 2019 FARM BILL COMPLIANT This is not a marijuana product. Naturacentric exclusively uses legal, hemp-derived CBD with a content of 0.3% THC or less. This statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Our Philosophy Naturacentric is a company where nature is at the core of all our products. While living in such a fast paced world, we want to bring you the convenience and peace of mind knowing that our handcrafted products are wholesome and ones you and your family can trust. We strive to bring you back to nature and back to your roots. Our Commiment to the Environment We are a Zero Waste Company that carefully selects all eco-friendly and sustainable packaging. We offer a recycling program that in turn earns our customers a percentage off their next purchase. 10% of our profits will be donated to environmentally conscious non profits.