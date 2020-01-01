Organic Full Spectrum CBD Distillate Trifecta Infused Local Raw Honey
by NaturacentricWrite a review
$45.00MSRP
About this product
Organic Full Spectrum Distillate CBD Trifecta Infused Local Raw Honey This infusion targets inflammation. The CBD itself has anti-inflammatory properties plus the ginger and turmeric super charges this honey. Serving size is 1 tsp containing 12.2 mg. Adjust intake as needed. Average dose is between 10 -15mg. Anything over 25 is considered a sedative. Full Spectrum CBD Distillate is a concentrated form of CBD that also contains flavonoids, terpenes and other cannabinoids. These compounds work synergistically to produce a more potent and longer-lasting effect than a single compound isolate can achieve on its own. 2019 FARM BILL COMPLIANT This is not a marijuana product. Naturacentric exclusively uses legal, hemp-derived CBD with a content of 0.3% THC or less. This statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.