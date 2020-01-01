Our Philosophy Naturacentric is a company where nature is at the core of all our products. While living in such a fast paced world, we want to bring you the convenience and peace of mind knowing that our handcrafted products are wholesome and ones you and your family can trust. We strive to bring you back to nature and back to your roots. Our Commiment to the Environment We are a Zero Waste Company that carefully selects all eco-friendly and sustainable packaging. We offer a recycling program that in turn earns our customers a percentage off their next purchase. 10% of our profits will be donated to environmentally conscious non profits.