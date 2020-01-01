 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dr. Who Pre-Roll 0.7g
Hybrid

Dr. Who Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Natural Mystic Farms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dr. Who

Dr. Who
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Natural Mystic Farms Logo
Natural Mystic Farms is a Washington State I-502 licensed, tier 3 producer and processor of marijuana. Located in the sunny valley of Ellensburg, the farm takes advantage of the beautiful growing weather of the east side of the state. We practice organic and sun grown methods, respecting the agricultural traditions of generations past while introducing cutting edge techniques in order to provide our customers with the highest quality flower. What separates our farm from other outdoor producers in Washington is the utilization of the light deprivation method that enables a finished product that meets and exceeds the quality standards set by the best indoor growers. For farm manager Michael Graham, earning the privilege of operating a commercial scale licensed and legal cannabis operation is a dream come true. As an herbsman with decades of experience and dedication to the movement, Ras Michael and his crew at Natural Mystic Farms wake up every morning eager to prove that peace, love and ganja can indeed make the world a better place.