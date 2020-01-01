 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Larry Bird

by Natural Mystic Farms

Larry Bird Kush is a nearly perfect 50/50 hybrid strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain combines Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies from the famous west coast tastemakers Cookie Fam Genetics. The aroma of “The Great White Hope” is thick with sweet grape tang reminiscent of Grape Crush. Deep purple sugar leaves and a dense layer of trichomes illustrate the strain’s indica parentage. LBK’s effects are more uplifting and heady, making it a perfect strain for consumers looking for an indica flavor and smell while retaining physical sativa effects.

Natural Mystic Farms is a Washington State I-502 licensed, tier 3 producer and processor of marijuana. Located in the sunny valley of Ellensburg, the farm takes advantage of the beautiful growing weather of the east side of the state. We practice organic and sun grown methods, respecting the agricultural traditions of generations past while introducing cutting edge techniques in order to provide our customers with the highest quality flower. What separates our farm from other outdoor producers in Washington is the utilization of the light deprivation method that enables a finished product that meets and exceeds the quality standards set by the best indoor growers. For farm manager Michael Graham, earning the privilege of operating a commercial scale licensed and legal cannabis operation is a dream come true. As an herbsman with decades of experience and dedication to the movement, Ras Michael and his crew at Natural Mystic Farms wake up every morning eager to prove that peace, love and ganja can indeed make the world a better place.