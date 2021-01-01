 Loading…

Hybrid

Phantom Cookies

by Natural Mystic Farms

Natural Mystic Farms Cannabis Flower Phantom Cookies

Natural Mystic Farms is a Washington State I-502 licensed, tier 3 producer and processor of marijuana. Located in the sunny valley of Ellensburg, the farm takes advantage of the beautiful growing weather of the east side of the state. We practice organic and sun grown methods, respecting the agricultural traditions of generations past while introducing cutting edge techniques in order to provide our customers with the highest quality flower. What separates our farm from other outdoor producers in Washington is the utilization of the light deprivation method that enables a finished product that meets and exceeds the quality standards set by the best indoor growers. For farm manager Michael Graham, earning the privilege of operating a commercial scale licensed and legal cannabis operation is a dream come true. As an herbsman with decades of experience and dedication to the movement, Ras Michael and his crew at Natural Mystic Farms wake up every morning eager to prove that peace, love and ganja can indeed make the world a better place.

Phantom Cookies, also known as "Phantom Cookie," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Northern California that crosses a flavorful Cherry Pie with the resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Green and purple hues weave through the buds beneath a crystalline layer of trichomes, from which sprout Phantom Cookies' electric orange hairs. Its aroma is an intricate blend of earthiness and roasted nuts, accented by sweeter notes of grape and berry. Next comes this hybrid's crushing euphoria which shakes the mind awake with creativity and happiness. Increase the dose and the brain and body will be overcome with a relaxing haze that dulls nausea, stress, and pain while sharpening the appetite. Phantom Cookies will be ready to harvest outdoors at the beginning of October, but indoor growers will wait 8 to 9 weeks for buds to finish flowering.

