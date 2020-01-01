 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mandarin Sunset Cartridge 1g
Indica

Mandarin Sunset Cartridge 1g

by Natural Roots Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

About this brand

Natural Roots Extracts Logo