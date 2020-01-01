 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
AK-OG Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g

by Natural State Medicinals

About this strain

AK-OG Kush

This breeding project by Amsterdam Genetics crosses AK-47 with OG Kush to create a highly potent strain with legendary parents. People can expect tasty earth and spicy flavors accompanied by wood and coffee notes. AK-OG Kush may put you deep into relaxation, making it nearly impossible to leave the seat for hours.

