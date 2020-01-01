 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Giesel Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Natural State Medicinals

About this product

About this strain

Giesel Cookies

Giesel Cookies

Bred by Divine Genetics, Giesel Cookies crosses Giesel and GSC, producing chunky, dense lime green and purple nugs. Giesel Cookies increases the yields of GSC while taking on a delicious flavor profile of diesel, chem, and funk thanks to the Giesel genetics. The high may be soaring and smooth, taking consumes into a long-lasting state of dreamy bliss.

 

About this brand

