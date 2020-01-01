 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Giesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

Giesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

by Natural State Medicinals

Write a review
Natural State Medicinals Concentrates Cartridges Giesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Giesel

Giesel

Crossing the fuel-flavored Chemdog with Mass Super Skunk, Giesel is a strain with a wonderful bag appeal, flavor, and high. Buds give off gassy, sweet candy, and skunk aromas while tasting of citrus and fuel. The high produces both cerebral and physical effects that may wind you down into a relaxed state, perfect for a quiet evening to catch up on some much-needed rest. 

 

About this brand

Natural State Medicinals Logo