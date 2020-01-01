 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Purple Champagne Cartridge 0.5g

Purple Champagne Cartridge 0.5g

by Natural Ventures

Write a review
Natural Ventures Concentrates Cartridges Purple Champagne Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Champagne

Purple Champagne

Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer. 

About this brand

Natural Ventures Logo