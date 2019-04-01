Jesse Coburk on April 18th, 2018

I've been working manual labour for the last 10 years and had a few injuries in my lower back, which is why I was directed towards CBD for pain, a couple years ago when I first tried to make the switch from pain killers to CBD I wasn't seeing the results I needed so I went back to pharmaceuticals, Nature Leaf Organics was recommended to me by a close friend, I didn't get my hopes up but after trying it for the first time I was shocked to feel the same if not better relief then my other medication, not only that but I feel much more clarity now being off the hard stuff, love it!