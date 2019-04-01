 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nature Leaf Organics 750mg Phytocannabidiol Softgel

by Nature Leaf Organics CBD

Our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil soft gels are created with our patent water-soluble liquid, and each contain 25mg of cannabidiol – CBD, along with the other phytocannabinoids such as cannabigerol – CBG, cannabinol – CBN, and cannabichromene – CBC, and over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes. Nature Leaf Softgels are Pharmaceutical Grade.

topcat999

Terrible customer service. No communication about the ordering process after placing order. Says 3-5 business days. Called the toll free number (3rd party) to check on order after 8 business days. Representative didn't have a clue on the status. Said he would call me back when he got an update. Never received a call back. Called today to check status (14 business days since order) and same representative now said this is on backorder. Awful, awful communication. Canceled order.

Marty.g60

I have researched CBD's in my battle of prostate cancer and feel this products processes are the cleanest and most regulated that I have studied. I am using Nature Leaf CBD's with confidence in my battle!

Jesse Coburk

I've been working manual labour for the last 10 years and had a few injuries in my lower back, which is why I was directed towards CBD for pain, a couple years ago when I first tried to make the switch from pain killers to CBD I wasn't seeing the results I needed so I went back to pharmaceuticals, Nature Leaf Organics was recommended to me by a close friend, I didn't get my hopes up but after trying it for the first time I was shocked to feel the same if not better relief then my other medication, not only that but I feel much more clarity now being off the hard stuff, love it!

Nature Leaf Organics, specializes in Organic Full spectrum CBD extracts in a variety of products. Our CBD is extracted from food grade hemp, using liquid chromatography to preserve all of the synergistic cannabinoids that foster the entourage effect without the THC. Our CBD products not only utilize a nano-emulsion based platform for fast absorption, but also are completely organic, solvent, GMO and pesticide free, making our CBD the cleanest and most effective on the market.