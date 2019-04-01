topcat999
on April 1st, 2019
Terrible customer service. No communication about the ordering process after placing order. Says 3-5 business days. Called the toll free number (3rd party) to check on order after 8 business days. Representative didn't have a clue on the status. Said he would call me back when he got an update. Never received a call back. Called today to check status (14 business days since order) and same representative now said this is on backorder. Awful, awful communication. Canceled order.