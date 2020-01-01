GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
The colorful hues and sweet flavors of Blueberry blend together with the resin production and heartiness of California Hash Plant to create Blue Hash, or Blueberry Hash. The aroma is a mixture of fresh berries with a pungent, earthy finish. Blue Hash produces a powerfully relaxing effect that is a great way to unwind at the end of a long day or at night before bedtime. Medical patients will appreciate Blue Hash’s ability to combat insomnia and suppress stress.