Indica

Blue Zkittlez

by Nature's Chemistry

Nature's Chemistry Cannabis Flower Blue Zkittlez

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

