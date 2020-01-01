 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Glue

Glue

by Nature's Chemistry

Write a review
Nature's Chemistry Cannabis Flower Glue

Similar items

Show all

About this product

GLUE – (Sour Dub X Chocolate Diesel Hybrid) Ever growing in popularity, Glue (formally Gorilla Glue #4) is a potent hybrid with an unusually high trichome density ratio. One of the most beautiful strains available, Glue literally glistens with crystal rich flowers that lead to a long lasting, very potent effect. Treats: Pain Relief, Depression, Creativity, PTSD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nature's Chemistry Logo